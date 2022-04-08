Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), -261.11% Below Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In recent trading session, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) saw 4.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at -$1.12 or -75.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $61.20M. That most recent trading price of KLDO’s stock is at a discount of -2530.56% from its 52-week high price of $9.47 and is indicating a discount of -261.11% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 100.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.59 in the current quarter.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -75.67%, in the last five days KLDO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 79.43% to its value on the day. Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.30% in past 5-day. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) showed a performance of -3.90% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5177.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -372.22% for stock’s current value.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.40% in the current quarter and calculating 20.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -13.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.12 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $120k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

KLDO Dividends

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.80% institutions for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the top institutional holder at KLDO for having 19.58 million shares of worth $106.88 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 45.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.87 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.38 million shares of worth $10.24 million or 5.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.8 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.36 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.