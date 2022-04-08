Is Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -52.92% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.99 trading at $0.32 or 0.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.60B. That most recent trading price of HASI’s stock is at a discount of -52.92% from its 52-week high price of $65.74 and is indicating a premium of 19.38% from its 52-week low price of $34.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 837.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.42 in the current quarter.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.75%, in the last five days HASI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $42.99 price level, adding 13.52% to its value on the day. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.04% in past 5-day. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) showed a performance of -11.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.73 million shares which calculate 12.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $59.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.75% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $33.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -62.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.24% for stock’s current value.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.79% while that of industry is 3.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.50% in the current quarter and calculating 4.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $27.69 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $24.51 million and $25.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.00% while estimating it to be 13.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.80%.

HASI Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.28%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.40 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.72%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.08% institutions for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HASI for having 7.22 million shares of worth $386.25 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $351.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.23 million shares of worth $119.3 million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $109.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.