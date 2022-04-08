Is Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE), -317.18% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw 1.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.19 trading at -$0.05 or -1.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.38B. That closing price of FFIE’s stock is at a discount of -317.18% from its 52-week high price of $17.48 and is indicating a premium of 11.46% from its 52-week low price of $3.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.18%, in the last five days FFIE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $4.19 price level, adding 18.64% to its value on the day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.03% in past 5-day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) showed a performance of -25.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.87 million shares which calculate 7.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -377.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -138.66% for stock’s current value.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.82% institutions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FFIE for having 3.3 million shares of worth $31.18 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 3.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.25 million shares of worth $21.28 million or 0.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.1 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.