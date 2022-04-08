Is EOG Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $124.23?

In recent trading session, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $124.23 trading at $3.61 or 2.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $69.96B. That most recent trading price of EOG’s stock is at a discount of -0.53% from its 52-week high price of $124.89 and is indicating a premium of 51.01% from its 52-week low price of $60.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.99%, in the last five days EOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $124.23 price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. EOG Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of 36.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.17% in past 5-day. EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) showed a performance of 6.94% in past 30-days.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EOG Resources Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 45.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.22% while that of industry is 35.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 103.10% in the current quarter and calculating 114.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.49 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.87 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $3.69 billion and $3.98 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.60% while estimating it to be 47.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 864.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.75%.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.69% institutions for EOG Resources Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EOG for having 51.35 million shares of worth $4.56 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 46.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.1 billion.

On the other hand, Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 17.74 million shares of worth $1.54 billion or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.63 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.48 billion in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.