Is Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN), -661.42% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  Is Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN), -...

Is Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN), -661.42% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) saw 5.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at -$0.05 or -2.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $534.22M. That closing price of CENN’s stock is at a discount of -661.42% from its 52-week high price of $15.00 and is indicating a premium of 46.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 10.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.48%, in the last five days CENN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 14.35% to its value on the day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -63.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.05% in past 5-day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) showed a performance of 45.93% in past 30-days.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.28% institutions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.