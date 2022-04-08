Is Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN), -661.42% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) saw 5.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at -$0.05 or -2.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $534.22M. That closing price of CENN’s stock is at a discount of -661.42% from its 52-week high price of $15.00 and is indicating a premium of 46.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 10.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.48%, in the last five days CENN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 14.35% to its value on the day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -63.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.05% in past 5-day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) showed a performance of 45.93% in past 30-days.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.28% institutions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.