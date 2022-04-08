Is Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY), -50.41% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $94.39 trading at $2.32 or 2.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.86B. That most recent trading price of BBY’s stock is at a discount of -50.41% from its 52-week high price of $141.97 and is indicating a premium of 9.33% from its 52-week low price of $85.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.64 in the current quarter.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.53%, in the last five days BBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $94.39 price level, adding 0.4% to its value on the day. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.29% in past 5-day. Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) showed a performance of -9.50% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $123.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.26% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $82.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $150.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.13% for stock’s current value.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Best Buy Co. Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.39% while that of industry is -9.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -26.50% in the current quarter and calculating -28.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.47 billion for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.19 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.90%.

BBY Dividends

Best Buy Co. Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 25 and May 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.58% institutions for Best Buy Co. Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BBY for having 27.71 million shares of worth $2.81 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 21.87 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.22 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.29 million shares of worth $639.18 million or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.01 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $508.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.