Is Affirm Holdings Inc.’s -45.27% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw 9.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.70 trading at -$2.17 or -5.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.93B. That closing price of AFRM’s stock is at a discount of -356.46% from its 52-week high price of $176.65 and is indicating a premium of 32.76% from its 52-week low price of $26.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 15.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.31%, in the last five days AFRM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $38.70 price level, adding 20.94% to its value on the day. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.38% in past 5-day. Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) showed a performance of 5.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $96.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -148.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.56% for stock’s current value.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Affirm Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.45% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.90% in the current quarter and calculating 66.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 46.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $332.66 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $324.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $204.04 million and $198.21 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 63.00% while estimating it to be 63.90% for the next quarter.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.61% institutions for Affirm Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at AFRM for having 19.36 million shares of worth $1.95 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 16.31 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.64 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.81 million shares of worth $989.7 million or 3.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.05 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $640.06 million in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.