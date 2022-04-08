How To Know If Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Is Expensive At $26.67.

In last trading session, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) saw 1.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.67 trading at -$0.5 or -1.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.60B. That closing price of BMBL’s stock is at a discount of -142.63% from its 52-week high price of $64.71 and is indicating a premium of 42.22% from its 52-week low price of $15.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.84%, in the last five days BMBL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $26.67 price level, adding 11.75% to its value on the day. Bumble Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.97% in past 5-day. Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) showed a performance of 12.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.29 million shares which calculate 3.05 days to cover the short interests.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bumble Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -83.14% while that of industry is 5.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -98.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $210.31 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $212.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $165.6 million and $170.71 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.00% while estimating it to be 24.50% for the next quarter.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.71% institutions for Bumble Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at BMBL for having 43.18 million shares of worth $2.16 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 33.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 8.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $440.77 million.

On the other hand, Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.96 million shares of worth $155.58 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $119.05 million in the company or a holder of 1.84% of company’s stock.