HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Share Price Recovers 13.75% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In recent trading session, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.90 trading at $0.25 or 0.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $106.97B. That most recent trading price of HDB’s stock is at a discount of -26.22% from its 52-week high price of $79.39 and is indicating a premium of 13.75% from its 52-week low price of $54.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 30 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.69 in the current quarter.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.40%, in the last five days HDB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $62.90 price level, adding 11.01% to its value on the day. HDFC Bank Limited’s shares saw a change of -3.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.15% in past 5-day. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) showed a performance of 6.01% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $77.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.6% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $59.64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $87.08. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -38.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.18% for stock’s current value.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HDFC Bank Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.02% while that of industry is 5.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.50% in the current quarter and calculating 17.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.80%.

HDB Dividends

HDFC Bank Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.23% institutions for HDFC Bank Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at HDB for having 35.27 million shares of worth $2.3 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 19.54 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.27 billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Artisan Developing World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.76 million shares of worth $505.14 million or 0.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.85 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $250.41 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.