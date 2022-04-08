HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Plunges -0.67% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.64 trading at -$0.21 or -0.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.84B. That closing price of HCP’s stock is at a discount of -91.93% from its 52-week high price of $102.95 and is indicating a premium of 41.54% from its 52-week low price of $31.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.39%, in the last five days HCP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $53.64 price level, adding 9.33% to its value on the day. HashiCorp Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.67% in past 5-day. HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) showed a performance of 26.96% in past 30-days.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HashiCorp Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $86 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $89.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for HashiCorp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.