Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Drops -2.68%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw 6.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at $0.0 or -2.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.90M. That closing price of GHSI’s stock is at a discount of -847.83% from its 52-week high price of $2.18 and is indicating a premium of 30.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.68%, in the last five days GHSI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 9.8% to its value on the day. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.68% in past 5-day. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) showed a performance of -3.76% in past 30-days.

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 24 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.32% institutions for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GHSI for having 1.07 million shares of worth $1.36 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.58 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.74 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.79 million shares of worth $1.0 million or 3.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.35 million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.