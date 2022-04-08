Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Shares Dropped -22.08% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw 7.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at $0.06 or 5.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.44M. That closing price of GFAI’s stock is at a discount of -537.5% from its 52-week high price of $7.65 and is indicating a premium of 75.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.26%, in the last five days GFAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $1.20 price level, adding 38.78% to its value on the day. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s shares saw a change of 11.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.08% in past 5-day. Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) showed a performance of 110.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64129.99999999999 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -66.67% for stock’s current value.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.33% institutions for Guardforce AI Co. Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Kepos Capital Lp is the top institutional holder at GFAI for having 0.89 million shares of worth $3.54 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.88 million.