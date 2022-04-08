Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) At $3.48: What To Do?

In last trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 13.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.48 trading at -$0.11 or -3.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.13B. That closing price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -392.82% from its 52-week high price of $17.15 and is indicating a premium of 15.23% from its 52-week low price of $2.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 26.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.06%, in the last five days GRAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $3.48 price level, adding 11.22% to its value on the day. Grab Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -51.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.57% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of 10.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.51 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -216.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.45% for stock’s current value.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.29% institutions for Grab Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at GRAB for having 1.14 million shares of worth $8.15 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED, which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.66 million.