GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) At $49.87: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.87 trading at -$3.67 or -6.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.29B. That closing price of GTLB’s stock is at a discount of -174.71% from its 52-week high price of $137.00 and is indicating a premium of 38.36% from its 52-week low price of $30.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GitLab Inc. (GTLB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.85%, in the last five days GTLB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $49.87 price level, adding 17.69% to its value on the day. GitLab Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.41% in past 5-day. GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) showed a performance of 22.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $73.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $105.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -110.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.26% for stock’s current value.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GitLab Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70.29 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $72.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -47.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.80%.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.11% institutions for GitLab Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology is the top institutional holder at GTLB for having 0.21 million shares of worth $23.67 million. And as of Oct 30, 2021, it was holding 1.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ClearBridge Select Fund, which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Oct 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.98 million.