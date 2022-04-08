Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Currently -1262.83 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) saw 2.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at $0.06 or 5.61% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $66.85M. That most recent trading price of FRLN’s stock is at a discount of -1262.83% from its 52-week high price of $15.40 and is indicating a premium of 19.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 247.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.61%, in the last five days FRLN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 4.24% to its value on the day. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s shares saw a change of -45.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.46% in past 5-day. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) showed a performance of -1.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 89600.0 shares which calculate 1.22 days to cover the short interests.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.38% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.00% in the current quarter and calculating 33.70% increase in the next quarter.

FRLN Dividends

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.18% institutions for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at FRLN for having 3.49 million shares of worth $11.89 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, which was holding about 1.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.58 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.26 million shares of worth $7.7 million or 6.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.57 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.