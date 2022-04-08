Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $12.15?

In last trading session, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.15 trading at $0.01 or 0.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.00B. That closing price of FLNC’s stock is at a discount of -224.28% from its 52-week high price of $39.40 and is indicating a premium of 19.18% from its 52-week low price of $9.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.08%, in the last five days FLNC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $12.15 price level, adding 19.91% to its value on the day. Fluence Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.32% in past 5-day. Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) showed a performance of 1.84% in past 30-days.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fluence Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 81.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $204.94 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $233.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.56% institutions for Fluence Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. PGIM Jennison Utility Fd is the top institutional holder at FLNC for having 1.06 million shares of worth $37.84 million. And as of Oct 30, 2021, it was holding 1.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund, which was holding about 0.8 million shares on Oct 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.46 million.