Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) Up 5.10% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.61 trading at $0.36 or 4.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.42B. That most recent trading price of EQX’s stock is at a discount of -10.92% from its 52-week high price of $9.55 and is indicating a premium of 36.47% from its 52-week low price of $5.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.36%, in the last five days EQX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $8.61 price level, adding 1.94% to its value on the day. Equinox Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of 22.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.24% in past 5-day. Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) showed a performance of 5.10% in past 30-days.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equinox Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.82% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.60% during past 5 years.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.76% institutions for Equinox Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at EQX for having 30.78 million shares of worth $208.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.26 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13.43 million shares of worth $90.76 million or 4.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.27 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $70.55 million in the company or a holder of 4.06% of company’s stock.