Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Surges 5.11% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $124.10 trading at $0.36 or 0.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $73.54B. That most recent trading price of EW’s stock is at a discount of -6.15% from its 52-week high price of $131.73 and is indicating a premium of 32.47% from its 52-week low price of $83.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.57 in the current quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.29%, in the last five days EW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $124.10 price level, adding 0.16% to its value on the day. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s shares saw a change of -4.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.11% in past 5-day. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) showed a performance of 16.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $131.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.27% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $102.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $152.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.81% for stock’s current value.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.32% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.60% in the current quarter and calculating 1.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.31 billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.46 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $1.22 billion and $1.38 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.90% while estimating it to be 5.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.20%.

EW Dividends

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.14% institutions for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EW for having 57.04 million shares of worth $7.39 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 49.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.36 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 17.74 million shares of worth $2.3 billion or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.22 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.71 billion in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.