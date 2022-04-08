Does Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Look Expensive At $32.37? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) saw 6.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.37 trading at $0.1 or 0.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $62.56B. That most recent trading price of UBER’s stock is at a discount of -89.99% from its 52-week high price of $61.50 and is indicating a premium of 12.64% from its 52-week low price of $28.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 25.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 33.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days UBER remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $32.37 price level, adding 12.35% to its value on the day. Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.56% in past 5-day. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) showed a performance of 2.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 70.79 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uber Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -192.31% while that of industry is 4.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.20% in the current quarter and calculating -283.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

36 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.32 billion for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.83 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $3.17 billion and $3.28 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 68.20% while estimating it to be 78.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.90% during past 5 years.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.08% institutions for Uber Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at UBER for having 104.68 million shares of worth $4.69 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 96.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.34 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 37.28 million shares of worth $1.67 billion or 1.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.45 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.03 billion in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.