Does Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Look Expensive At $37.99? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.99 trading at -$0.13 or -0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.58B. That closing price of BRZE’s stock is at a discount of -160.02% from its 52-week high price of $98.78 and is indicating a premium of 19.03% from its 52-week low price of $30.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 570.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.34%, in the last five days BRZE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $37.99 price level, adding 12.43% to its value on the day. Braze Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.39% in past 5-day. Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) showed a performance of -2.56% in past 30-days.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Braze Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $64.45 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $69.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -134.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 137.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 146.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 137.50% institutions for Braze Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRZE for having 3.08 million shares of worth $237.46 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 30.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC, which was holding about 1.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $134.67 million.

On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.49 million shares of worth $37.44 million or 4.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.14 million in the company or a holder of 3.41% of company’s stock.