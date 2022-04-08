Do You Like Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) At $0.58?

In last trading session, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw 108.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at -$0.05 or -7.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.20B. That closing price of SNDL’s stock is at a discount of -156.9% from its 52-week high price of $1.49 and is indicating a premium of 31.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 99.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.58%, in the last five days SNDL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 22.46% to its value on the day. Sundial Growers Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.61% in past 5-day. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) showed a performance of 16.11% in past 30-days.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.39 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $147.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $11.48 million and $9.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 129.80% while estimating it to be 1,461.80% for the next quarter.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.63% institutions for Sundial Growers Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at SNDL for having 21.84 million shares of worth $14.81 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 15.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.43 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.33 million shares of worth $9.96 million or 0.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.83 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.