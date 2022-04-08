Do You Like Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) At $464.88?

In recent trading session, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $464.88 trading at -$0.63 or -0.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $122.80B. That most recent trading price of LMT’s stock is at a discount of -3.25% from its 52-week high price of $479.99 and is indicating a premium of 30.26% from its 52-week low price of $324.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $6.23 in the current quarter.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.14%, in the last five days LMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $464.88 price level, adding 1.42% to its value on the day. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s shares saw a change of 30.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.46% in past 5-day. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) showed a performance of 3.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $463.12 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.38% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $372.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $521.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.98% for stock’s current value.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lockheed Martin Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.29% while that of industry is 1.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.00% in the current quarter and calculating 1.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.61 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.45 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.20%.

LMT Dividends

Lockheed Martin Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.12% institutions for Lockheed Martin Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at LMT for having 39.59 million shares of worth $14.07 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 20.85 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.41 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.66 million shares of worth $2.37 billion or 2.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.85 billion in the company or a holder of 1.95% of company’s stock.