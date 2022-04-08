Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $720.43

In recent trading session, Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $148.48 trading at -$10.55 or -6.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.33B. That most recent trading price of BAP’s stock is at a discount of -22.65% from its 52-week high price of $182.11 and is indicating a premium of 40.28% from its 52-week low price of $88.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 482.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Credicorp Ltd. (BAP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $13.24 in the current quarter.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.63%, in the last five days BAP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $148.48 price level, adding 13.84% to its value on the day. Credicorp Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 30.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.47% in past 5-day. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) showed a performance of -1.88% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $607.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.57% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $476.34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $720.43. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -385.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -220.81% for stock’s current value.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Credicorp Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.52% while that of industry is 5.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.86 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.40% during past 5 years.

BAP Dividends

Credicorp Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.96% institutions for Credicorp Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at BAP for having 5.39 million shares of worth $598.13 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $591.48 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.04 million shares of worth $336.99 million or 3.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $243.58 million in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.