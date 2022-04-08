Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ), 62.82% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.55 trading at -$0.06 or -1.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.64M. That closing price of CELZ’s stock is at a discount of -771.83% from its 52-week high price of $30.95 and is indicating a premium of 62.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.66%, in the last five days CELZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $3.55 price level, adding 14.46% to its value on the day. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 60.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.97% in past 5-day. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) showed a performance of 127.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -181.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -181.69% for stock’s current value.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.90% institutions for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.