CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) Has Recovered 51.66% To Date, But An Additional -2.46% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.18 trading at $0.22 or 1.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.10B. That most recent trading price of CNX’s stock is at a discount of -2.46% from its 52-week high price of $21.70 and is indicating a premium of 50.85% from its 52-week low price of $10.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CNX Resources Corporation (CNX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.54 in the current quarter.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.07%, in the last five days CNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $21.18 price level, adding 1.03% to its value on the day. CNX Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 52.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.16% in past 5-day. CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) showed a performance of 15.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.35 million shares which calculate 9.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.42% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.46% for stock’s current value.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CNX Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.71% while that of industry is 35.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 157.10% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $575.06 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $539.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $626.7 million and $403.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -8.20% while estimating it to be 33.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.70%.

CNX Dividends

CNX Resources Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.38% institutions for CNX Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ is the top institutional holder at CNX for having 28.16 million shares of worth $355.44 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 25.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $324.32 million.

On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Longleaf Partners Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.1 million shares of worth $102.21 million or 3.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $84.85 million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.