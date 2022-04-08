Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -116.05%.

In last trading session, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw 8.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.24 trading at -$0.12 or -3.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.54B. That closing price of CLOV’s stock is at a discount of -790.43% from its 52-week high price of $28.85 and is indicating a premium of 39.81% from its 52-week low price of $1.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 15.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.57%, in the last five days CLOV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $3.24 price level, adding 12.43% to its value on the day. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s shares saw a change of -12.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.73% in past 5-day. Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) showed a performance of 3.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -116.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.84% for stock’s current value.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clover Health Investments Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.51% while that of industry is 4.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 115.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $409.15 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $624.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $166.23 million and $200.32 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 146.10% while estimating it to be 211.80% for the next quarter.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.07% institutions for Clover Health Investments Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at CLOV for having 49.7 million shares of worth $367.25 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 17.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $125.63 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.7 million shares of worth $42.09 million or 1.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $36.99 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.