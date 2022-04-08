Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD): -192.67% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw 1.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.87 trading at -$0.36 or -5.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.05B. That closing price of CD’s stock is at a discount of -192.67% from its 52-week high price of $17.18 and is indicating a premium of 36.12% from its 52-week low price of $3.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.78%, in the last five days CD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $5.87 price level, adding 17.44% to its value on the day. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -10.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.12% in past 5-day. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) showed a performance of -7.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $38.08 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $113.79. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1838.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -548.72% for stock’s current value.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chindata Group Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 71.43% while that of industry is 21.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.70% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 55.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $115.77 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $132.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $86.13 million and $93.92 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 34.40% while estimating it to be 40.80% for the next quarter.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.76% institutions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the top institutional holder at CD for having 7.21 million shares of worth $60.6 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is American Assets Capital Advisers, Llc, which was holding about 6.58 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.3 million.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.69 million shares of worth $47.81 million or 3.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $28.49 million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.