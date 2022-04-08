Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Is Up 13.09% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) saw 3.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.29 trading at -$0.3 or -0.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.23B. That most recent trading price of CCJ’s stock is at a discount of -2.24% from its 52-week high price of $30.97 and is indicating a premium of 49.36% from its 52-week low price of $15.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.98%, in the last five days CCJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $30.29 price level, adding 2.2% to its value on the day. Cameco Corporation’s shares saw a change of 40.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.12% in past 5-day. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) showed a performance of 13.09% in past 30-days.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cameco Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 140.00% while that of industry is 18.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $349.04 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $396.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.60% during past 5 years.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.57% institutions for Cameco Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at CCJ for having 17.33 million shares of worth $377.89 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 13.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $292.58 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.21 million shares of worth $256.71 million or 3.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.58 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $230.78 million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.