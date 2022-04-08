Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Adds 3.86% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $168.70 trading at -$3.91 or -2.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.65B. That most recent trading price of CPT’s stock is at a discount of -6.92% from its 52-week high price of $180.37 and is indicating a premium of 33.96% from its 52-week low price of $111.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Camden Property Trust (CPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.42 in the current quarter.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.27%, in the last five days CPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $168.70 price level, adding 3.98% to its value on the day. Camden Property Trust’s shares saw a change of -3.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.86% in past 5-day. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) showed a performance of 2.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $184.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.56% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $170.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $208.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.77% for stock’s current value.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Camden Property Trust is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.11% while that of industry is 8.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.50% in the current quarter and calculating 43.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $306.32 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $327.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $267.57 million and $272.19 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.50% while estimating it to be 20.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 138.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.60%.

CPT Dividends

Camden Property Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.62% institutions for Camden Property Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CPT for having 14.54 million shares of worth $2.6 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 12.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.27 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.8 million shares of worth $768.45 million or 4.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $518.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.75% of company’s stock.