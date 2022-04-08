Buy, Sell Or Hold Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) At $34.07?

In recent trading session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.07 trading at -$0.54 or -1.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.35B. That most recent trading price of LYFT’s stock is at a discount of -92.66% from its 52-week high price of $65.64 and is indicating a premium of 1.38% from its 52-week low price of $33.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lyft Inc. (LYFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 41 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 24 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.56%, in the last five days LYFT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $34.07 price level, adding 13.33% to its value on the day. Lyft Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.87% in past 5-day. Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) showed a performance of -8.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.95 million shares which calculate 3.42 days to cover the short interests.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lyft Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 312.00% while that of industry is 4.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 117.20% in the current quarter and calculating 125.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

30 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $939.51 million for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $991.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $569.9 million and $608.96 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 64.90% while estimating it to be 62.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.80% during past 5 years.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.31% institutions for Lyft Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LYFT for having 48.84 million shares of worth $2.62 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 25.59 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.37 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 20.05 million shares of worth $919.56 million or 6.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $420.78 million in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.