Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Reduces -9.32% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw 1.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $205.66 trading at -$7.2 or -3.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.78B. That closing price of BILL’s stock is at a discount of -69.45% from its 52-week high price of $348.49 and is indicating a premium of 37.76% from its 52-week low price of $128.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.38%, in the last five days BILL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $205.66 price level, adding 16.02% to its value on the day. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.32% in past 5-day. Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) showed a performance of 2.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $308.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $200.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $380.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -84.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.75% for stock’s current value.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bill.com Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -266.67% while that of industry is 5.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -500.00% in the current quarter and calculating -1,050.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 126.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $130.97 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $140.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.69% institutions for Bill.com Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at BILL for having 10.82 million shares of worth $2.89 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.27 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.44 million shares of worth $918.11 million or 3.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $725.0 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.