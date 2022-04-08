Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Currently -368.09% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) saw 11.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.61 trading at -$2.41 or -8.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.84B. That closing price of BILI’s stock is at a discount of -368.09% from its 52-week high price of $129.24 and is indicating a premium of 45.93% from its 52-week low price of $14.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.03%, in the last five days BILI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $27.61 price level, adding 18.27% to its value on the day. Bilibili Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.94% in past 5-day. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) showed a performance of 9.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.32 million shares which calculate 5.3 days to cover the short interests.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bilibili Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -60.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.38% while that of industry is 4.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -120.70% in the current quarter and calculating -55.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 64.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $900.76 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $919.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $592.02 million and $602.33 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 52.20% while estimating it to be 52.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -105.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.54%.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.95% institutions for Bilibili Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BILI for having 11.52 million shares of worth $534.76 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 10.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $493.64 million.

On the other hand, Artisan Developing World Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.37 million shares of worth $355.21 million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.61 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $304.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.