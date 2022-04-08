Better Therapeutics Inc. Shares Rise 4.52% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.99 trading at $0.07 or 3.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $47.18M. That closing price of BTTX’s stock is at a discount of -1377.39% from its 52-week high price of $29.40 and is indicating a premium of 4.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 96.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.65%, in the last five days BTTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $1.99 price level, adding 6.13% to its value on the day. Better Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.51% in past 5-day. Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) showed a performance of -33.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 6.44 days to cover the short interests.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Better Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -80.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.30% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 65.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.51% institutions for Better Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management Llc is the top institutional holder at BTTX for having 1.35 million shares of worth $6.28 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sectoral Asset Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.97 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.53 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $0.75 million or 0.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32412.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.