Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) 18.13% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) saw 6.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.53 trading at -$0.24 or -6.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $955.85M. That closing price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -201.42% from its 52-week high price of $10.64 and is indicating a premium of 18.13% from its 52-week low price of $2.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.37%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $3.53 price level, adding 16.35% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.75% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) showed a performance of 3.22% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.76 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.99. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -69.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.81% for stock’s current value.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aurora Cannabis Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 64.32% while that of industry is 14.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $46.67 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $48.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -50.40% during past 5 years.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.76% institutions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACB for having 11.27 million shares of worth $77.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.03 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.76 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.27 million shares of worth $77.96 million or 5.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.44 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17.16 million in the company or a holder of 1.23% of company’s stock.