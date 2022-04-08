Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -4.74% Last Month.

In last trading session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw 4.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $3.42 trading at -$0.27 or -7.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.18B. That closing price of ARVLâ€™s stock is at a discount of -570.47% from its 52-week high price of $22.93 and is indicating a premium of 14.91% from its 52-week low price of $2.91. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 6.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arrival (ARVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.32%, in the last five days ARVL remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $3.42 price level, adding 14.93% to its value on the day. Arrivalâ€™s shares saw a change of -53.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.31% in past 5-day. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) showed a performance of -4.74% in past 30-days.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.43% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 7.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.83% institutions for Arrival that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at ARVL for having 15.53 million shares of worth $204.28 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.46% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 12.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 2.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $166.41 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.73 million shares of worth $100.75 million or 1.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $83.95 million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of companyâ€™s stock.