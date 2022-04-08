AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) At $1.70: What To Do?

In last trading session, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.21 or 14.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $192.76M. That closing price of APCX’s stock is at a discount of -1408.82% from its 52-week high price of $25.65 and is indicating a premium of 54.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 109.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.09%, in the last five days APCX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 15.0% to its value on the day. AppTech Payments Corp.’s shares saw a change of -86.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.93% in past 5-day. AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) showed a performance of -2.30% in past 30-days.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for AppTech Payments Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company.