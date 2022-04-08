Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Plunged -6.97% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In recent trading session, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.69 trading at $0.02 or 0.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $34.41B. That most recent trading price of APO’s stock is at a discount of -40.53% from its 52-week high price of $81.07 and is indicating a premium of 19.69% from its 52-week low price of $46.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.03%, in the last five days APO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $57.69 price level, adding 9.45% to its value on the day. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.97% in past 5-day. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) showed a performance of -8.88% in past 30-days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Apollo Global Management Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.01% while that of industry is -1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 62.50% in the current quarter and calculating 77.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 71.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.12 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $872.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $715.85 million and $646.32 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 55.90% while estimating it to be 35.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -86.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.79%.

APO Dividends

Apollo Global Management Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.51% institutions for Apollo Global Management Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.