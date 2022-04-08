Analysts Say That Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Is Likely To Make It To $43.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.83 trading at -$0.58 or -2.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.01B. That closing price of OSH’s stock is at a discount of -152.5% from its 52-week high price of $65.22 and is indicating a premium of 46.88% from its 52-week low price of $13.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.20%, in the last five days OSH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $25.83 price level, adding 9.69% to its value on the day. Oak Street Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.91% in past 5-day. Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) showed a performance of 6.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.23 million shares which calculate 7.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.44% for stock’s current value.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oak Street Health Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.98% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -42.50% in the current quarter and calculating -13.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $393.11 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $501.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $248.7 million and $296.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 58.10% while estimating it to be 68.90% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -87.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.16% institutions for Oak Street Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at OSH for having 61.38 million shares of worth $2.61 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 25.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Newlight Partners LP, which was holding about 40.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.72 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.27 million shares of worth $479.37 million or 4.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $201.14 million in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.