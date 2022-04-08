Analysts Say Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Can Really Get To $17.56 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw 1.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.01 trading at -$0.05 or -2.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $235.17M. That closing price of SOLO’s stock is at a discount of -149.75% from its 52-week high price of $5.02 and is indicating a premium of 18.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.43%, in the last five days SOLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $2.01 price level, adding 10.67% to its value on the day. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s shares saw a change of -11.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.37% in past 5-day. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) showed a performance of 1.01% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.79 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.56. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -773.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -337.31% for stock’s current value.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -40.54% while that of industry is 4.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 114.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $810k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $239.81k and $185.02k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 237.80% while estimating it to be 770.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.80% during past 5 years.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.76% institutions for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SOLO for having 7.95 million shares of worth $18.13 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 24.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 2.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.75 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.07 million shares of worth $20.92 million or 21.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.86 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.96 million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.