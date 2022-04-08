Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Dropped -12.22% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw 8.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $104.39 trading at $0.12 or 0.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $280.16B. That most recent trading price of BABA’s stock is at a discount of -135.36% from its 52-week high price of $245.69 and is indicating a premium of 29.8% from its 52-week low price of $73.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 33.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 55 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 40 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.28 in the current quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.12%, in the last five days BABA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $104.39 price level, adding 11.7% to its value on the day. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -12.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.16% in past 5-day. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) showed a performance of 3.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1054.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.1% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $476.94 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1755.14. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1581.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -356.88% for stock’s current value.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alibaba Group Holding Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.69% while that of industry is -1.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -19.50% in the current quarter and calculating -25.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.98 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $35.35 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $28.93 billion and $32.37 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.50% while estimating it to be 9.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.26%.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.90% institutions for Alibaba Group Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at BABA for having 39.69 million shares of worth $4.71 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 17.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.07 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.91 million shares of worth $1.18 billion or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.79 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $687.46 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.