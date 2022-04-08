After A 2.87% Gain In Share Price, Is Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw 0.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.43 trading at $0.71 or 2.87% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.42B. That most recent trading price of URBN’s stock is at a discount of -65.55% from its 52-week high price of $42.10 and is indicating a premium of 7.59% from its 52-week low price of $23.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.76 in the current quarter.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.87%, in the last five days URBN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $25.43 price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.55% in past 5-day. Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) showed a performance of -4.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.93 million shares which calculate 3.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.9% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -76.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.11% for stock’s current value.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Urban Outfitters Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.43% while that of industry is -2.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 162.10% in the current quarter and calculating -7.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.36 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $991.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -62.90% during past 5 years.

URBN Dividends

Urban Outfitters Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.46% institutions for Urban Outfitters Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at URBN for having 9.14 million shares of worth $268.45 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc., which was holding about 9.05 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $265.8 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.01 million shares of worth $59.79 million or 2.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.79 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $56.7 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.