51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $364.06.

In recent trading session, 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $60.77 trading at $0.62 or 1.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.95B. That most recent trading price of JOBS’s stock is at a discount of -30.0% from its 52-week high price of $79.00 and is indicating a premium of 28.93% from its 52-week low price of $43.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 764.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 51job Inc. (JOBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.03%, in the last five days JOBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $60.77 price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. 51job Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.73% in past 5-day. 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) showed a performance of 6.97% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $364.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.31% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $364.06 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $364.06. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -499.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -499.08% for stock’s current value.

51job Inc. (JOBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 51job Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.84% while that of industry is 10.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $147 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.02%.

JOBS Dividends

51job Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.72% institutions for 51job Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. is the top institutional holder at JOBS for having 2.24 million shares of worth $109.46 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, which was holding about 2.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $101.29 million.

On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.92 million shares of worth $52.94 million or 1.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $42.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.91% of company’s stock.