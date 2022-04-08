12-Month Price Target For WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Now Sits At $30.00

In recent trading session, WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.25 trading at $1.25 or 6.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.72B. That most recent trading price of WOW’s stock is at a discount of -12.56% from its 52-week high price of $23.92 and is indicating a premium of 41.93% from its 52-week low price of $12.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 338.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.25%, in the last five days WOW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $21.25 price level, adding 2.48% to its value on the day. WideOpenWest Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.68% in past 5-day. WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) showed a performance of 13.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.61% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -41.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.12% for stock’s current value.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that WideOpenWest Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 163.86% while that of industry is 0.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -27.30% in the current quarter and calculating -26.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -31.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $174.26 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $177.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.20% during past 5 years.

WOW Dividends

WideOpenWest Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 18 and April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.06% institutions for WideOpenWest Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Crestview Partners III GP, LP is the top institutional holder at WOW for having 31.46 million shares of worth $677.07 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 35.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.47 million shares of worth $31.61 million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $28.92 million in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.