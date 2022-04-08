12-Month Price Target For Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Now Sits At $146.38

In last trading session, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.39 trading at -$0.6 or -6.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $556.76M. That closing price of BZUN’s stock is at a discount of -354.71% from its 52-week high price of $38.15 and is indicating a premium of 35.52% from its 52-week low price of $5.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baozun Inc. (BZUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.67%, in the last five days BZUN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $8.39 price level, adding 19.64% to its value on the day. Baozun Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.21% in past 5-day. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) showed a performance of -6.98% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $71.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31.61 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $146.38. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1644.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -276.76% for stock’s current value.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baozun Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 127.91% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -74.50% in the current quarter and calculating -184.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $500.66 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $407.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $516.88 million and $312.67 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% while estimating it to be 30.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -145.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.52%.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.21% institutions for Baozun Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BZUN for having 10.18 million shares of worth $178.49 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vontobel Asset Management, Inc., which was holding about 2.31 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.48 million.

On the other hand, Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.65 million shares of worth $46.39 million or 3.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.