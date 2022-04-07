Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Falls -2.42%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In last trading session, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) saw 1.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.10 trading at -$0.3 or -2.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.49B. That closing price of ZETA’s stock is at a discount of -8.18% from its 52-week high price of $13.09 and is indicating a premium of 56.45% from its 52-week low price of $5.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 847.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.42%, in the last five days ZETA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $12.10 price level, adding 7.56% to its value on the day. Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 43.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.26% in past 5-day. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) showed a performance of 15.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.66 million shares which calculate 11.82 days to cover the short interests.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 51.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 400.00% while that of industry is 20.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $122.11 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $120.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -673.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.68%.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.22% institutions for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. GPI Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at ZETA for having 20.24 million shares of worth $118.59 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management Inc., which was holding about 6.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.14 million.

On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.55 million shares of worth $21.09 million or 1.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.86 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.