Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) 3.69% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In recent trading session, Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $74.21 trading at -$0.78 or -1.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $40.48B. That most recent trading price of XEL’s stock is at a discount of -1.27% from its 52-week high price of $75.15 and is indicating a premium of 17.6% from its 52-week low price of $61.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.57 in the current quarter.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.04%, in the last five days XEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $74.21 price level, adding 1.25% to its value on the day. Xcel Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.69% in past 5-day. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) showed a performance of 6.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $73.89 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $67.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $79.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.04% for stock’s current value.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Xcel Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.09% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.60% in the current quarter and calculating 4.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.1 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.43 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.70%.

XEL Dividends

Xcel Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.39% institutions for Xcel Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at XEL for having 52.43 million shares of worth $3.28 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 48.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.02 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.21 million shares of worth $950.34 million or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.31 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $706.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.