With 29.9% Distance From Low, Is Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.13 trading at -$4.83 or -7.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.34B. That closing price of SGMS’s stock is at a discount of -57.89% from its 52-week high price of $90.20 and is indicating a premium of 29.9% from its 52-week low price of $40.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 813.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.80%, in the last five days SGMS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $57.13 price level, adding 11.04% to its value on the day. Scientific Games Corporation’s shares saw a change of -14.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.68% in past 5-day. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) showed a performance of 3.59% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $76.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $52.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $105.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.98% for stock’s current value.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Scientific Games Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 920.00% while that of industry is 6.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 125.00% in the current quarter and calculating -77.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $613.99 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $644.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $713.24 million and $880 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -13.90% while estimating it to be -26.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years.

SGMS Dividends

Scientific Games Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.14% institutions for Scientific Games Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SGMS for having 10.19 million shares of worth $680.73 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fine Capital Partners, L.P., which was holding about 9.35 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $625.17 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.67 million shares of worth $178.23 million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $174.36 million in the company or a holder of 2.70% of company’s stock.