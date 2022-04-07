With 28.27% From The Low, Is Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.02 trading at -$0.61 or -1.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.38B. That most recent trading price of UNM’s stock is at a discount of -4.0% from its 52-week high price of $32.26 and is indicating a premium of 28.27% from its 52-week low price of $22.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Unum Group (UNM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.79 in the current quarter.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.93%, in the last five days UNM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $31.02 price level, adding 3.84% to its value on the day. Unum Group’s shares saw a change of 28.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.35% in past 5-day. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) showed a performance of 18.95% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.69 to the stock, which implies a fall of -4.48% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.3% for stock’s current value.

Unum Group (UNM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Unum Group is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.14% while that of industry is -4.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -24.00% in the current quarter and calculating -20.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.02 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.01 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $3.07 billion and $2.96 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.60% while estimating it to be 1.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.91%.

UNM Dividends

Unum Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.89% institutions for Unum Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UNM for having 22.85 million shares of worth $561.3 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 21.83 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $536.3 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 14.01 million shares of worth $355.66 million or 6.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $138.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.