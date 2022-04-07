With 24.97% Distance From Low, Could Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Post Further Gains?

In recent trading session, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.74 trading at $0.56 or 2.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.76B. That most recent trading price of PLTK’s stock is at a discount of -51.98% from its 52-week high price of $30.00 and is indicating a premium of 24.97% from its 52-week low price of $14.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.92%, in the last five days PLTK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $19.74 price level, adding 2.18% to its value on the day. Playtika Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of 10.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.34% in past 5-day. Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) showed a performance of 20.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.8 million shares which calculate 10.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.22% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -77.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.32% for stock’s current value.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Playtika Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.07% while that of industry is 8.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.30% in the current quarter and calculating 188.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $645 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $690.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $573.5 million and $580.93 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.50% while estimating it to be 18.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 215.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.85%.

PLTK Dividends

Playtika Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 83.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 120.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.14% institutions for Playtika Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PLTK for having 11.21 million shares of worth $309.81 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 10.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $285.16 million.

On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.4 million shares of worth $75.6 million or 1.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.33 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $74.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.