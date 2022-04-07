With 24.26% Distance From Low, Is Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.38 trading at $0.18 or 5.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $317.06M. That most recent trading price of TK’s stock is at a discount of -23.37% from its 52-week high price of $4.17 and is indicating a premium of 24.26% from its 52-week low price of $2.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 487.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Teekay Corporation (TK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.72%, in the last five days TK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $3.38 price level, adding 0.59% to its value on the day. Teekay Corporation’s shares saw a change of 1.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.59% in past 5-day. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) showed a performance of -4.19% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.55% for stock’s current value.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

TK Dividends

Teekay Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.98% institutions for Teekay Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TK for having 3.98 million shares of worth $12.51 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 2.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.76 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.62 million shares of worth $5.1 million or 1.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.